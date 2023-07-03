Coroner identifies Macon man killed in Saturday evening shooting on Daffodil Street

A Macon man who died Saturday evening after a shooting in the Unionville area has been identified, Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots on the 400 block of Daffodil Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived to find a man in the road, unresponsive.

He was declared dead at the scene by deputy coroner Ronnie Miley, according to the statement. Jones identified the man as Cedric Bernard Davis, 45, Sunday afternoon. His next of kin were notified.

No one else was injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. It was unclear in the statement what led up to the shooting, as deputies were still investigating the crime. Davis’s death marks the 26th homicide in Macon this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.