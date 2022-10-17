Coroner identifies man, 66, whose body was found in Port Royal retention bond Saturday

The body found over the weekend in a Port Royal retention pond was identified as a 66-year-old man from the area, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Willie Wal Thour, 66, of Port Royal was identified as the man found floating in the pond Saturday, according to Coroner David Ott and the Port Royal Police Department. Police were called out to Madrid Avenue after neighbors reported seeing a body in the water. The officers and firefighters were able to pull Wal Thour out of the water.

While speaking with neighbors, police were told that several people had seen Wal Thour walking in the area of 9th Street Friday around 8:30 p.m., according to previous reporting by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

A forensic autopsy for Wal Thour is scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Police believe the death was an accident and is not related to a crime or animal attack, according to a department news release.

As of Monday, Wal Thour’s death remains under investigation, said Capt. John Griffith, a spokesperson with the Port Royal Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Detective John Hogue with the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.