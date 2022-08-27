Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks

A man who was shot and killed by Olympia officer outside a Starbucks on Monday has been identified by the Thurston County coroner.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Green, and died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner told The Olympian.

Police said Green pulled a knife on officers while they were trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

Police said before that, the man was behaving in an “angry” manner at several businesses.

The shooting happened at Sleater Kinney Road and Martin Way SE in Olympia around 10:30 a.m., in the Starbucks drive-thru.

Witness told KIRO 7 that they did not see the man with a knife but investigators said on Wednesday a folding knife was found at the scene.

According to The Olympian, reports that two officers tried to use stun guns on Green before they opened fire.

The officers were not wearing body cameras.