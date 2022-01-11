Coroner identifies man fatally shot following fight at Myrtle Beach home

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally wounded in Myrtle Beach last week.

Bilal Harris, 42, died from gunshot wounds on Saturday after he had been transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Myrtle Beach police officers heard gunshots on the 900 block of Grey Street while patrolling the area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The agency has charged Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, with murder and first-degree burglar in connection with the Wednesday shooting.

Police said Brave drove to the victim’s house, where a fight broke out between them. Police located the victim, who had been shot multiple times, about 7 p.m. Brave, of Myrtle Beach, had fled the area by then, police said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-000313.

The agency is investigating.