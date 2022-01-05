UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Graniteville home

Jan. 4—A man was found dead in his Graniteville home Tuesday morning after an apparent shooting.

Around 8:25 a.m., deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were called to the 200 block of Ascauga Lake Road for a wellbeing check.

The homeowner told deputies his tenant was not coming to the door and he had not heard from him, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"When deputies went inside the home, they found a deceased Hispanic male lying on the floor near the door with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen," according to the release.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victim as the resident tenant, 32-year-old Jairo Martinez.

Martinez will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is continuing with the investigation.

"Information is limited and as this case progresses, updates will be provided," Capt. Eric Abdullah said in the release.

Community assistance is important with any investigation. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said if anyone has any information, they should cal the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.