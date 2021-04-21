Coroner identifies man found dead following Dayton shooting

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 21—A man who was found dead at a Dayton home after a shooting was reported on Gondert Avenue has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Brian Jacobs, 51, of Dayton.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Gondert Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after a shooting was reported. Once on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Jacobs, dead, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dayton police took 26-year-old Dillon Engle into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder, according to Miami Valley Jail records.

He has not been formally charged.

The Dayton Police Department is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.

Recommended Stories

  • Lexington looking for new violence prevention coordinator, programs as homicides spike

    The city of Lexington is looking for a new violence prevention czar as it is faces an alarming jump in the number of homicides in recent weeks.

  • Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock a Good Pick Right Now?

    Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Can Value Investors Pick OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Stock?

    Is OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Discount grocery startup Misfits Market raises $200M

    Misfits Market, a startup known for selling "ugly" fruits and vegetables at discount prices, announced this morning that it has raised $200 million in Series C funding. Founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh told me that the Delanco, New Jersey-based startup has expanded beyond produce into a variety of grocery categories. Misfits Market products are discounted by up to 40 percent compared to what you'd find in other grocery stores (in-person or online), which Ramesh said the company achieves by purchasing products that regular stores won't buy or sell, often for "crazy, random" reasons.

  • DoubleVerify stock set to debut on the NYSE after IPO prices at the top of the expected range

    DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set to go public Wednesday, as the New York-based digital media measurement software company's initial public offering of 13.33 million shares priced at $27 a share, at the top of the expected range. The company sold about 8.63 million shares in the IPO to raise $232.9 million, while selling shareholders sold about 4.71 million shares to raise $127.1 million. The IPO pricing valued the company at about $4.20 billion. The stock is expected to start trading later Wednesday on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DV." The stock is going public on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 edged up 0.2%. An early indication on the NYSE is that the stock will open at $31 to $33 a share, or 14.8% to 22.2% above the IPO price.

  • George Floyd's family describes 'tears of joy' after guilty verdict

    “I’m so emotional that no family in history ever got this far,” Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said.

  • Video shows man saving his wife from bobcat by grabbing and hurling it across lawn

    Kristi and Happy Wade were attacked by a rabid bobcat in their driveway in Burgaw, North Carolina.

  • Biden, Harris praise Chauvin's guilty verdict as step forward

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Kristin Myers recap the Derek Chauvin Trial.

  • Large police scene in Worcester

    Police tape blocked an area of Worcester early Wednesday.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Endeavor plans to raise over $500 million in IPO

    Entertainment giant Endeavor takes second swing at an IPO planning to raise over $500 million for the owner of talent agency WME.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Boris Johnson in lobbying scandal as leaked texts reveal he promised to 'fix' tax issue for James Dyson

    Boris Johnson told James Dyson that "I am first lord of the Treasury and you can take it that we are backing you to do what you need."

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Makiyah Bryant: Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after Black teenager fatally shot by officer

    ‘She was just a kid,’ demonstrators chant on Tuesday evening

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Pandemic 'exposed' UK households' finances, report finds

    Households in Britain, especially poorer ones, are far more likely to have suffered a severe income shock during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year than their counterparts in France and Germany, a well-respected British-based think tank said Wednesday. The Resolution Foundation also said that households in the U.K. are also more likely to have run up more debt in response to the financial shockwaves emanating from the pandemic. In a report, which was entitled "After Shocks" and was supported by U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase, researchers said typical household incomes in the U.K., France and Germany were broadly similar in the year before the pandemic but that higher levels of inequality and a weaker safety net meant the poorest fifth of British households entered the crisis in a weaker financial position.