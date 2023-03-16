Coroner identifies man found dead Tuesday near Union Gospel Mission

A man who was found dead Tuesday morning outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Olympia has been identified.

Coroner Gary Warnock identified the man as Eric Nelson, 44. His official cause of death is pending until a toxicology report is completed.

Olympia police responded to a 911 call that a body had been found at 413 Franklin St. NE at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Police Lt. Paul Lower previously said.

Nelson reportedly had no pulse when officers arrived, he said. Olympia Fire Department medics later pronounced him dead.

Olympia police are investigating Nelson’s death. Lower said a preliminary investigation found no signs of trauma on his body.