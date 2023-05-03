Coroner identifies man found dead Sunday morning in west Olympia

A 37-year-old Olympia man who was found dead in west Olympia Sunday has been identified.

Nathaniel Montoya died due to homicidal violence, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian on Wednesday. Warnock declined to elaborate on his cause of death because a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Olympia police found Montoya on the 1800 block of East End Street Northwest, west of Division Street, at about 2 a.m. Sunday after someone reported a body lying in the street. Police previously indicated he appeared to have been stabbed.

Detectives arrested four men in Clark County Tuesday evening in connection with the investigation. Two were booked into the Thurston County jail early Wednesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the jail log. Two other men were reportedly booked on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Olympia police had asked the public for help locating an RV that the four men allegedly occupied and drove away from the scene.