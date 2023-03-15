Coroner identifies man found with gunshot wound in Atwater intersection

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in Atwater on Saturday as 26-year-old Kamare Bailey of Atwater, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Atwater police said officers responded to the intersection of Green Sands Avenue and Comrose Street at about 7:04 a.m., for reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived on scene, they located a single vehicle in the intersection. Police said the man was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Atwater police, the incident is not believed to be gang-related. Police said this is the first recorded homicide in the city of Atwater this year. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.