Coroner identifies man killed in Anacostia Way stabbing

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a stabbing last month at a home in southwest Bakersfield.

The coroner identified the man as David Robert Stroup, 44, of Bakersfield.

Stroup died of multiple stab wounds at home in the 10800 block of Anacostia Way on Jan. 10, the coroner said in a release Monday.

The attack at the home left another person wounded but he survived the assault.

Bakersfield police said the suspect in Stroup’s killing, Adam Danforth, 39, was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 12.

Danforth pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

