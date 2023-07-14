Coroner identifies man killed in fatal shooting involving Harrison County deputies

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man shot and killed by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night as 38-year-old Jeremiah Ladner of Saucier.

Ladner was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Switzer said. He said Ladner was the suspect in a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release the sheriff’s department was called to a burglary in progress about 9 p.m. on Mississippi 53 in Gulfport. Deputies responded to the call and said a suspect pointed a weapon at deputies.

Switzer said he did not know what kind of weapon Ladner had.

One officer fired the fatal shots, Switzer said. He added that there were at least two officers on the scene and none were injured.

MBI has launched an investigation and their agents gathered evidence on the scene Thursday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Switzer said.