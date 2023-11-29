Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

Nov. 28—The Kern County coroner's office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

David Oh, 35, of Bakersfield was shot at 7:51 p.m. in the 2100 block of Manning Street and died at the scene at 8:23 p.m., the coroner's office reported.

The coroner's office said an autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Bakersfield Police Department previously reported its officers went to that street for a report that an elderly woman had died. While they didn't find anything suspicious about her death, they learned her her adult son had an outstanding arrest warrant issue related to burglary.

When they tried to arrest him, BPD said in a news release, he brandished a knife, leading to the officer-involved shooting.