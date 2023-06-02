Coroner identifies man killed in Paul Street shooting

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the 38-year-old man killed Wednesday night in a shooting on South Paul Street.

Aaron Cutler of Springfield was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after arriving at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon said that a preliminary autopsy conducted Thursday confirmed Cutler was killed due to multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, Cutler was involved in an altercation prior to the shooting with the man who allegedly killed him. The cause of the altercation was still unknown as of Friday morning.

Campbell said the department obtained video evidence from the scene that showed the potential suspect being dropped off from a car close to the scene moments prior to the altercation and that a positive identification of the vehicle has been made. The sheriff's office also has a physical description of the suspect, but have yet to positively identify the man and take him into custody.

People with information on the incident are being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Division of Investigations at (217) 753-6840. Those seeking to remain anonymous can provide a tip to Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

Both the coroner's office and the sheriff's office are continuing to investigate Cutler's death.

