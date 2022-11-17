Coroner identifies man killed by police in shooting near Pueblo Mall

A man who was fatally shot by Pueblo Police earlier this month has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Reginald Perry Bethea, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Pueblo Mall, according to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. The shooting occurred in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive early the morning of Nov. 10.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is still investigating the case along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Police have declined to release any details about the shooting, including the officers involved and the chain of events leading to the shooting, as of Thursday morning.

The involved officers were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol, Pueblo Police Department stated in their initial release on Nov. 10.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Coroner IDs man killed by Pueblo police in shooting near Pueblo Mall