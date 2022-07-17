Coroner identifies man killed in shooting with Georgetown officer

A Myrtle Beach man was killed in an “officer involved shooting” Saturday in Georgetown, according to the county coroner’s office.

James Frazier, 50, died at the scene of the shooting near Palm Street and Church Street, according to the office’s Facebook post.

Police have not identified how the officer was involved in Frazier’s shooting. The name of the officer has not been released, and police have not said if the officer was injured.

Shots were fired after noon, the post stated. After receiving a call at 1:45 p.m., Coroner Chase Ridgeway responded to the area.

No additional details have been released about the manner of the shooting or what led up to it, but the coroner’s office has asked for “thoughts and prayers” for the Frazier family and the Georgetown Police Department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.