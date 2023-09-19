Coroner identifies man who reportedly shot himself while fleeing Longmont police

Sep. 18—A man who reportedly killed himself while fleeing Longmont police Thursday night has been identified by the Boulder County Coroner's Office as Marco Zavala, 37.

Police said Zavala shot himself in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Coffman Street. The vehicle then struck three parked cars.

According to Longmont police, Zavala had an open no-bond warrant.

Online court records indicate a warrant filed by Longmont police on charges of sex assault on a child was signed on May 26, 2022. Those documents identify Zavala as Marco Antonio Zavala.