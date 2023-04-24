Coroner identifies man who was shot to death in NE Lacey on Saturday

The person who died after being shot Saturday evening in Lacey has been identified by the Thurston County coroner as 42-year-old Shawn Jemtegaard.

Gary Warnock said an autopsy will be performed April 25 to determine a cause of death. Sgt. Jeremy Knight said Jemtegaard was a Lacey resident.

According to previous reporting, the incident happened before 6:12 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Marvin Road Northeast, in the Hawks Prairie area. Police were dispatched to reports of a traffic-related disturbance and a man with a gunshot wound. Jemtegaard was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Knight said there was a juvenile passenger in the victim’s car who was uninjured in the situation.

A 48-year-old Thurston County man has been arrested by Lacey police in connection with the shooting. According to jail logs, he was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was expected to make his first appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and pour over surveillance footage.