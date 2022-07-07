Coroner identifies man shot at East 46th Street gas station as Na'Shun Wright, 22

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday on the city's northeast side.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 22-year-old Na'Shun Wright. The second person shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released details about what led to the shooting or whether a suspect was identified early Thursday.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Na'Shun Wright fatally shot at gas station