Coroner identifies man shot, killed by Lacey police after he fired on officers

A 34-year-old man who was shot and killed by Lacey police officers on Jan. 20 has been identified by the Thurston County Coroner.

A police officer shot Charles Stanley after he reportedly opened fire, striking another officer who was wearing a protective vest.

The shooting occurred as officers responded to a domestic violence incident around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Axis Street Southwest, south of Yelm Highway and east of Rainier Road, the Olympian previously reported.

On Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said the investigation into the official cause of death was still pending while they await a forensic ballistics report.

When officers arrived, Stanley allegedly pulled out a gun and proceeded to fire on officers when they attempted to arrest him. One of the officers was shot in the chest but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

In response, officers fired at Stanley, killing him on the home’s porch, according to the Associated Press.

The two officers involved in the incident had minor injuries and have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower previously said.

The Olympia Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation as part of the Capitol Metro Independent Team.