The Butler County Coroner has identified two people killed in a shooting in Hamilton on Tuesday that also injured a 3-year-old child.

Jonathan Terrell Jones, 29, and Dariel Perez, 22, both died from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Second Street on Tuesday where they found four victims. Three had been shot. Officers say bullet fragments wounded the 3-year-old victim. Upon arrival, Perez was found dead at the scene, and the other three victims were taken to the hospital where one of them later died, Hamilton police said.

There was no information released on the condition of the two survivors.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Hamilton Police Department asks that if anyone has information on the shooting, to contact the Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner identifies men killed in Tuesday's Hamilton shooting