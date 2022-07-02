Coroner identifies men shot to death in murder-suicide outside MS Coast sports bar

Two men were shot dead overnight Saturday in a murder-suicide outside of a D’Iberville sports bar, Police Chief Shannon Nobles said in a press release.

D’Iberville police responded to a shooting at Reno’s Sports Pub on Rodriguez Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found the two men unresponsive. Both had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to the press release.

Police said they spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage to determine one man shot the other, then himself.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the homicide victim as 34-year-old Trey Dedeaux of Pass Christian.

Swizter identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Wiltavis Brown of Biloxi.

Dedeaux and Brown both died from a single gunshot wound, Switzer said.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.