Coroner identifies Mississippi Coast man killed by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies

A man killed by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday has been identified.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as Richard Quave Jr., 49, of Vancleave.

Lynd said Quave died of multiple gunshot wounds. An official autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave around 5 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release, where they were met by Quave.

Quave was armed and pointed a gun at deputies and law enforcement fired, killing Quave, Ezell said in the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Lynd confirmed to the Sun Herald that the officer-involved shooting occurred at Quave’s residence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation gathered evidence at the scene and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department this month.

The Sun Herald reached out to Ezell and JCSD for comment.