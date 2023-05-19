Coroner identifies MS Coast man killed in officer-involved shooting off Biloxi highway

A St. Martin man has been identified as the man who was shot and killed Thursday by a Harrison County Board of Supervisors’ patrol officer.

Cody Mercer, 30, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the shooting scene in a wooded area not far from a two-car crash near Highway 67 and Shriner’s Boulevard, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Art DeBorger said.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m..

Mercer had been shot in the leg and chest area. An autopsy is expected as early as later today.

Mercer, Deborger said, was first shot in the leg, then ripped off his shorts and underpants, and charged after the Mississippi Coast officer again, resulting in additional gunshot wounds.

“My understanding is the officer fired seven rounds, and at least four made contact,” DeBorger said. He added that an autopsy would be performed to determine the number of wounds.

The patrol officer works in District One in Harrison County Supervisor Beverly Martin’s district.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is doing an independent investigation. MBI investigates all police shootings in the state. At the conclusion of the investigation, the results are turned over to Attorney General’s Office to determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

According to MBI and Harrison County supervisors, the shooting happened after the officer saw a hit-and-run accident and stopped to try to catch Mercer once he tried to run from the crash. Mercer ran into a wooded area near the crash scene, where the shooting ultimately occurred.

The patrol officer was a certified law enforcement officer, though her identity is not being released pending the conclusion of the investigation.

A county patrol officer — or safety officer — is not a common term associated with law enforcement. In Harrison County, each supervisor has a patrol officer for their district.

After the shooting, Harrison County supervisors released a statement on behalf of the officer involved.

The full statement released Thursday read:

“This afternoon one of Harrison County’s trained county patrol officers, after observing a hit and run accident, attempted to subdue the fleeing driver who caused the accident. The driver first attempted to flee with the officer in pursuit then he turned to threaten and attack the officer multiple times until the officer had no choice but to use deadly force. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. The Board appreciates our citizens’ patience while the MBI completes its investigation into this unfortunate incident. No further comments will be made until the investigation is completed.”