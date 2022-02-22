Coroner identifies MS Coast man killed in Pascagoula shooting

A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday in a Pascagoula shooting, police confirmed on Facebook.

According to the post from the Pascagoula Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of Martin Street around 8:20 p.m.

Police found the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Jessie Johnson, who is from Moss Point, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. An autopsy is pending.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211, or message them on Facebook.