Coroner identifies MS Coast man killed in weather-related crash

A Pearl River County man died Wednesday after his car left the road and hit a tree during heavy rains, Deputy Coroner Keim Davis said.

Davis identified the man as Jordan Lott, 33, of the Lake Hillsdale community.

The death was weather-related, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Thursday. It is the 13th weather-related death the state agency has reported since Jan. 14.

Authorities responded to a single vehicle crash about 4 p.m. on Interstate 59 just north of the Savannah Millard Road exit near mile marker 19, Davis said. The crash occurred in the northbound lane, he said.

Lott’s 2018 Chevrolet Equinox left the road and hit a pine tree, Davis said.

He died at the scene, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The death is still under investigation and the cause of the crash is undetermined. Severe storms, rain and flash floods pounded parts of Mississippi this week, and MEMA urged residents to avoid flooded roadways.