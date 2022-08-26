Coroner identifies Olympia man shot by police and shares cause of death

A 37-year-old man who died after being shot by an Olympia Police officer on Monday has been identified.

Timothy Green, an Olympia resident, died from “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest,” said Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.

The officer shot Green after reports of a disturbance at a Starbucks near Martin Way and Sleater Kinney Road. Police say he approached them with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Warnock said he could not disclose the number of gunshot wounds Green suffered because of the ongoing investigation. The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team, a group of local law enforcement, has been reviewing the shooting.

Officers called for medical aid after Green was shot. Medics took him to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two officers attempted to use tasers on Green before the shooting, but the tasers reportedly failed. No officers were injured during the incident, according to Laura Wohl, spokesperson for the investigation team.

On Wednesday, investigators shared new details about the shooting, revealing they recovered a folding knife from the scene. Notably, some witnesses told KIRO 7 they did not see Green with a knife during the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon has served at the Olympia Police Department for three years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, Wohl previously said.

Investigators recover knife allegedly used by man fatally shot by Olympia police Monday