Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near North Myrtle Beach, SC

The Horry County coroner released the names of the pedestrian killed in an early Saturday morning hit-and-run on Highway 17 near the Myrtle Beach Mall.

Theresa Brown, 59, of the Myrtle Beach area died on the scene, the Horry County coroner said in a statement.

Brown was walking north in the road on North Kings Highway when she was struck from behind, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover in a statement. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m.

Authorities have not released details about the driver involved or their vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.