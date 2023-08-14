Coroner identifies pedestrian who was killed in a Lexington crash

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the two victims from two crashes which left pedestrians dead.

The coroner’s office said Ansean Jackson, 52, was one of the two victims. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the first collision near West Loudon Avenue and North Broadway at 12:04 a.m. Sunday. The coroner’s office said Jackson died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was determined to be an accident.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet identified the victim of a second crash which happened hours later.

Police received reports about the first crash around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The collision reconstruction unit responded and determined it was a hit and run collision.

Christopher Parish, 40, was later arrested in connection to the crash. He’s charged with driving under the influence with an aggravated circumstance. Parish’s blood alcohol content was 0.194 after the crash, more than twice the legal limit, according to court records. He left jail Sunday via administrative release and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.

The second fatal incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Alumni Drive. Hannah Sloan, a spokesperson with LPD, said the pedestrian was declared dead on scene.

Marcus Marshall, 31, was arrested Sunday in connection to the second crash and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury, according to Sloan. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Monday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Police didn’t immediately say whether either driver will face additional charges.