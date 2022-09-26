Coroner identifies Peoria man as city's 19th homicide victim of 2022

The Peoria County Coroner's Office has released the identity of Peoria's 19th homicide victim of this year.

Jarvis Joiner, 25, of Peoria, was shot multiple times and died instantly, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The Peoria Police Department was called to the scene around 1 a.m. Saturday after responding to a report of an individual down and multiple shots fired.

Joiner was found by the Peoria Police Department in an alley behind 935 S. Greenlawn Ave. He was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Saturday after attempts to save him failed.

The Peoria Police Department is continuing to investigate the case. Those with information can reach out to the police department at 309-673-4521. They can also offer information anonymously at 309-673-9000 or call Detective Robert Allen at 309-494-8367.

