Coroner identifies Peoria teen killed in shooting

Evidence markers dot the street on N. Central Avenue between E. Republic Street and E. Frye Avenue as Peoria police officers work the scene of a shooting Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Peoria.

PEORIA – The Peoria County Coroner on Sunday identified a teenager who was killed in a daytime shooting.

Jahiem J. Welch, 18, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Saturday at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center after being shot multiple times, Coroner Jamie Harwood said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Welch's death was the city's 14th homicide of the year and the fourth this month.

Peoria police responded to the area near the intersection of Central and East Frye Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Two others were also shot. Police said Saturday night that one man was listed in stable condition while a juvenile boy was listed in critical but stable condition.

More: 2021 set a homicide record in Peoria. Here are the lives lost and cases unsolved

Previously: Peoria teen killed, two injured in daytime shooting

The matter remains under investigation and police spokeswoman Semone Roth said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact detectives at (309) 494-8397, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria coroner identifies teen killed in daylight shooting