Coroner identifies Rockford woman found dead inside her home

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the Rockford woman who was found dead inside her home over the weekend.

The coroner's office identified the woman as 26-year-old Antwinette Paschal, of Rockford.

Police officers were called to the Paschal's home in the 3100 block of Guilford Road for a welfare check Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found Paschal dead inside the home.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy on Monday, but a cause of death has not been released as of Tuesday.

Police do not believe Paschal's death was random and are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department at 815-966-2900.

