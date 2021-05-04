Coroner identifies shooting victim

Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·1 min read

May 4—DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of the Sunday shooting as Matthew O. Huerta.

A Tuesday morning press release stated the Huerta's family has been notified and that an autopsy was conducted Monday.

Danville police had been withholding the name of the victim pending notifications by the Coroner's Office.

At 2:14 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of the 600 block of Plum in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival police officers located Huerta, 34, of Danville, who was lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his back, according to a Monday press release from the police department.

Huerta was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers immediately began an investigation into this incident and learned that the suspect had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at the victim. The suspect then got back into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to the officers arrival.

No further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

    From slices of bacon at breakfast to meatballs at dinner, pork is the most frequently consumed type of meat in the world. However, before you go to prepare your favorite pork dish, you'll want to check that the type of meat you have in your fridge or freezer is safe for consumption. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced the recall of a popular pork product and is urging customers not to eat it. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this from your fridge or freezer now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products. The USDA announced the recall of 1,000 pounds of Hempstead Foodservice pork chops. On May 1, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of approximately 972 pounds of pork chops. The products in question, which were sold in packages weighing between 10 and 41 pounds, came from New York-based Hempstead Foodservice. The affected meat was produced between April 6 and April 30, 2021, and can be identified by establishment number EST. 47142 inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The pork chops were recalled due to potential allergen contamination. The Hempstead Foodservice pork chops were pulled from the market after it was discovered that they contain hydrolyzed soy protein that is not disclosed on the product's ingredients list.Soy is considered one of the "big 8" allergens, a group of the most-common allergens that also includes milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and wheat, as identified by the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA-passed Food Allergen Label and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires food manufacturers to adequately disclose the presence or potential presence of any of the aforementioned allergens in the majority of packaged food products, something that wasn't done for the recalled pork chops.And for another potential health risk looming in your pantry, If You Bought These Popular Chips, the FDA Says Throw Them Away. The USDA says the pork products should be thrown away or returned. If you have the affected pork chops at your home or your place of business, the USDA recommends that you neither consume them personally nor serve them to others."These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall notice states. As of the recall date, there had been no reports of injury or illness related to the consumption of the Hempstead Foodservice products. However, the USDA recommends that anyone who is concerned that the products may have affected their health contact a medical provider.If you have questions regarding the recall, you can also contact Hempstead Foodservice owner Edgar Puello at (516) 385-1212 or info@hempsteadfoodservice.com. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company. This is hardly the first pork recall issued this year. The pork industry isn't exactly having a banner year, with multiple pork products being recalled in the first four months of 2021 alone. On Jan. 21, the USDA announced that approximately 4,200 pounds of Bob Evans pork-based Italian sausage had been pulled from the market due to potential contamination with pieces of blue rubber. On Feb. 19, the USDA issued a recall notice for approximately 30,081 pounds of pork pâté produced by Monique Ranou due to a lack of adequate inspection in the U.S. prior to distribution. And on April 15, the USDA also announced the recall of approximately 6,804 pounds of ready-to-eat ham from the Celebrity company due to salmonella contamination concerns. And for more health and safety risks in your kitchen, If You're Using This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for killing his dog and throwing it on the grill

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • U.S. Air Force TSgt Northrop makes his mark in Sumter community

    The 2021 NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola campaign is more than just a military appreciation platform — it‘s a campaign that salutes heroes next door. Each week, NASCAR.com will highlight multiple individuals in the week‘s race markets who have made a difference with their service both in the military and to their communities. In the […]

  • If Adam Hamilton knows Boys Scouts degrade Native Americans, why won’t he say so?

    You don’t pay respect to Native American culture while wearing offensive costumes.

  • Man Shot after Standoff at CIA Headquarters

    FBI agents shot and wounded a man after a standoff at the entrance to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday. The man attempted to drive into CIA headquarters but was stopped outside the gates to the compound by armed guards, two law enforcement officials told NBC. CIA security guards told the man to move his car, but the man refused and agents eventually decided to have the car removed from the entrance. However, the man later stepped out of his car and brandished a gun, at which point he was shot by FBI agents at the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear, and he is being treated at a hospital in the area. The man has a history of mental illness and has repeatedly attempted to enter CIA headquarters, the two law enforcement officials said. “The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021,” the agency said in a statement. “An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.” The CIA said in a statement that “our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.” Security at the CIA was considerably boosted after a 1993 incident in which Pakistani national Mir Aimal Kasi killed two employees and wounded three others near the main entrance. Kasi was captured after four years on the run, and was executed in the U.S. in 2002.

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • 6-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Freak Accident Involving Plush Penguin Toy

    "Devastated doesn't begin to describe how the family is right now," a cousin said

  • Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them Both to Safety

    Joe Oertel said on Today Tuesday that the man, who has asked not to be identified, "was in some tremendous shock himself" after rescuing a 2-year-old from the Assawoman Bay following a car crash

  • Trucks wreck in storm on I-35 south of Dallas

    Dallas TV station WFAA reports that three 18 wheel trucks flipped over on I-35 near Waxahachie, Texas on Monday night. At the time the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch were in effect in the area. (May 4)

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • German cabinet passes decree to ease COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated

    Germany's cabinet agreed on Tuesday to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said, in the first step towards restoring the rights of citizens. Lambrecht said the curbs, introduced to contain infections and prevent the health system from becoming overburdened, must be relaxed once they can no longer be justified. Around 8% of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28% a first.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City