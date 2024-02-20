Coroner identifies skeletal remains found in North Fairmount, belong to missing man

Skeletal remains recently found in North Fairmount have been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Cincinnati Police recovered skeletal remains on Iroquois Street last Wednesday. Officials announced on Tuesday that the remains are Ronald King. King was reported missing in April 2022.

Officials haven't yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding King's death.

Skeletal remains found in North Fairmount not connected to dismemberment case, police say

King's skeletal remains were found less than a mile away from Baltimore Avenue, where police located the dismembered remains of a woman in November. Officials have begun labeling the woman "Fairmount Jane Doe."

Police said on Wednesday that there's no evidence to suggest that the skeletal remains are connected with the earlier dismemberment case.

Still working to identify 'Fairmount Jane Doe,' found in November

Investigators are still working to identify Fairmount Jane Doe, who was the victim of a homicide. She was likely killed around Nov. 3 and placed in the woods shortly thereafter.

She is Black, 20 to 45 years old, between 5 feet and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with an athletic build. She had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body, though police say she is a mother.

After finding the woman's torso in November, another search was conducted on Jan. 3 and a head was located several streets away. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said DNA was used to match the head to the torso, confirming they belong to the same woman.

Sammarco said evidence shows the body was “purposefully dismembered," and investigators have determined a likely cause of death, but that information has not been released.

The FBI has been investigating if there are any associations between this killing and others, according to police, but so far officials have not said if any other connections have been made. Rumors of a serial killer proved untrue, officials say.

Investigators have also been looking into whether the woman hailed from outside the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Skeletal remains in North Fairmount identified as Ronald King