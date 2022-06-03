Coroner identifies teen shot multiple times in fatal Gulfport shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Friday morning in Gulfport.

Sgt. Jason DuCré confirmed the death to the Sun Herald, and said three people were in custody.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 18-year-old Tyrese Yarbor of Gulfport.

Yarbor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Switzer said.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet available.

Ducre said the shooting scene has already been cleared.

This is a breaking news story. The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.