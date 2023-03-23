Coroner identifies teenager fatally stabbed at north Macon apartment complex

A Macon teen died Wednesday afternoon after he was stabbed in the chest at a north Macon apartment complex, officials said.

The 16-year-old, identified by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones as Gregory Smith, was stabbed during an argument at Waverly Points Apartments on Forest Hill Road at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of people outside one of the apartments got into a fight that led to the stabbing, the statement said. Smith was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, where he died.

Bibb sheriff’s deputies arrested Zanaria Rashada, 17, at the scene and questioned her, the statement said. She was later charged with murder and was taken to Bibb County jail, where she was held without bond.

Rashada also had a warrant issued for her arrest in Lamar County, according to the Bibb County sheriff’s office. Records show she was arrested there for public drunkenness in May.

The sheriff’s office was still investigating the incident Thursday.

The Telegraph will update this story when more information is available.