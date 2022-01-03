Coroner identifies teenager killed in Merced shooting. Police continue search for suspect

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who was killed in a Merced shooting on Thursday as 18-year-old Myhka Thomas of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to the Merced Police Department social media post, officers responded at about 4:52 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of W Drive following an altercation. Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 15-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Lewis III.

Lewis allegedly pulled a firearm and fired into an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway, according to police. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene to the 1000 block of W Street where they waited for emergency medical personnel.

Arriving officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Thomas was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old female was transported to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to Lt. Emily Foster, authorities are continuing the search for Lewis, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Foster said Lewis is currently on Merced County juvenile probation and is believed to still be in the area.

Detectives are seeking assistance in locating Lewis and a warrant for murder and other charges have been issued for his arrest. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.