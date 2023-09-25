Coroner identifies teenager shot and killed in Peoria

The boy who was shot to death Sept. 22 in Peoria has been identified.

Jabbarius Highsmith, 15, died of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, according to the Peoria County coroner.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Great Oak Road around 7 p.m. Friday on reports that someone had been shot, according to the Peoria Police Department. They found Jabbarius, and he was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition. Despite aggressive medical intervention, he was pronounced dead in the operating room at 8:40 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

