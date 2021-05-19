UPDATE: Coroner identifies Tupelo shooting victim

May 19—Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the victim of the Tuesday evening shooting in Tupelo as Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Tupelo. His body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

Original story:

One dead, one detained following Tupelo shooting

TUPELO — A person of interest has been detained following a Tuesday evening shooting in central Tupelo that left one man dead.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of King Street around 6 p.m. May 18. Officers responding to the short street off of Jefferson Street near Crosstown found an adult male dead at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing at this time. Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said a person of interest has been detained.

Police expect to release more information Wednesday.

