Coroner identifies victim in Eastover shooting death in Richland County

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found shot to death at an Eastover home on Monday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said the deceased is Trevis Finch, 47, of Eastover. Rutherford said in the release that the coroner’s office continues to work with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, deputies responded at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Cool Shade Drive in Eastover. When they got there, the officers found a man inside the home who had a gunshot wound on his upper body. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Those who have information about the incident on Cool Shade Drive are asked to offer tips via the Midlands Crimestoppers website or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.