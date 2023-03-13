Coroner identifies victim from factory stabbing in Englewood

The Englewood Police Department is investigating the death of a man at auto parts manufacturing plant in Englewood early Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Shaunn Monroe, 42, of Dayton.

At 12:15 a.m., police and fire departments from Englewood and Clayton were called to Hematite, an auto parts manufacturing plant, Englewood Police confirmed Sunday morning.

Medics were dispatched to the scene following the discovery, and lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died on the scene.

One person was arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail. The suspect’s name has not been released, as formal charges are pending.

This remains an open investigation with the Englewood Police Department.

