Coroner identifies victims of triple fatal shooting in Rockford

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the names of the three people who were shot and killed inside of an apartment in Rockford on Sunday.

The coroner's office identified two of the victims as Zayveon Johnson, 18, and Vasshawn Reeves, 29, both of Rockford. The name of the third victim, a 17-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was not released.

The coroner's office said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside of an apartment in the 2300 block of 23rd St.

The coroner's office said Johnson and the juvenile died at the hospital while Reeves was pronounced dead on scene.

All three victims died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

The shooting Sunday night on 23rd Street was one of two police investigated in the area. Police also responded to a shooting about two miles away in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave.

Police have not provided any more information on the shootings and have not said whether the shootings are connected. Police did say, however, two other people suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

Police are still investigating the shootings. We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

