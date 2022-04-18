Coroner identifies Wiggins murder victim, 22, after suspect turns himself in

A suspect in a killing of 22-year-old woman in Wiggins turned himself in to police on Easter Sunday.

Zavago Oryan Wilson was wanted on a murder charge but turned himself in Sunday morning, said Wiggins police Chief Deputy Jeff Thomas.

The body of Kayla Cooper was found at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday in a bedroom at a residence on Harrison Street. Stone County coroner Wayne Flurry identified the victim on Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, said Thomas.

Flurry said Cooper most likely died from a single gunshot wound and an autopsy is being performed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Wiggins police at 601-928-5444.