Coroner identifies two women struck and killed by vehicles in Redding past week

The scene of the collision that killed a 28-year-old pedestrian on Parkview Avenue in Redding on Nov. 17.

The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified two victims of traffic incidents in the Redding area within the past week.

A 28-year-old woman who was struck and killed last week by a vehicle while she was walking across Parkview Avenue has been identified as Leann Massingham of Redding, the Shasta County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The fatal collision happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday near Parkview and Akard Avenue.

Investigators said a man driving a 2019 Honda Civic was going west on Parkview, approaching Akard Avenue.

Massingham, who was wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, was crossing north on Parkview outside of the crosswalk when she entered the westbound lane and was struck by the Honda, investigators said.

She was taken to Mercy Medical Center where she later died.

Police have said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The collision remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 530-225-4200.

The coroner also identified Lori Louise Rasmussen as the 57-year-old homeless woman who was killed while sleeping in a tent along a street in downtown Redding after she was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night.Rasmussen's next-of-kin have been notified.

The truck driver was trying to turn around his big rig when he backed over a tent with the Redding woman inside, police said. Emergency personnel pronounced Rasmussen dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

Police said the 62-year-old truck driver was backing up in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue, when he struck the tent, which was set up just south of the street. Authorities said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. off Parkview Avenue near the Redding Library. Police said alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the incident. The case remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta coroner IDs woman struck, killed by vehicle in Redding