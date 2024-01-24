Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Covington double shooting

The name of the teen killed in a double shooting in Covington on Tuesday has been released.

Amani Smith was 14, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported. Police said he was shot along with another 14-year-old on Decoursey Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Both teens were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Covington Police Department. Officials said Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other teen was in stable condition Tuesday night.

Covington Independent Public Schools said in a statement that both teens were student students there.

"District staff will meet with students Wednesday to help them cope with their feelings," the district said. "If your children are affected by this tragedy, we urge you to encourage them to talk with a member of our team."

Investigators said Tuesday night that no suspect was in custody, but that they believe the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Tuesday's shooting was the second fatal shooting in Covington this week. On Monday, a 2-year-old was shot and killed. There have been no arrests in that shooting either. Police are searching for the boy's mother, but don't believe she was the shooter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner: Amani Davis, 14, killed in Covington double shooting