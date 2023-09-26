An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Winton Hills on Monday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the victim Tuesday as Jahmarae Whipple.

Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to several 911 calls about the shooting on Craft Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers found the victim, who Cincinnati Fire Department crews determined was deceased.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

CPD's homicide unit is conducting the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Winton Hills shooting Monday