Coroner IDs bicyclist killed after crashing into parked trailer on Valentine’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a bicyclist killed after crashing their bicycle into a legally parked trailer in the Augusta Plantation area on Valentine’s Day.

The coroner’s office identified the person as 82-year-old John Farr. Farr was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died five days later from his injuries, the coroner’s office said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Farr was living in the Carolina Forest area, according to the coroner’s office.

News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to get more information on the crash.

