Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July

A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night.

Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning.

Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door.

“She pulled one of the boards off the back and the smell got really strong, so she called the cops,” Nicole Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney said her sister in law came to the home she owns to secure the garage, but an overwhelming odor made her call for help.

“The cops got here, they lifted it up and he is laying there, he’s been missing since July 15,” Mulvaney said.

Family members told News Center 7 last week that they believed the man found dead was Pierce.

Police were not immediately able to release the identity of the victim due to the condition of his body.

Details on Pierce’s cause and manner of death have not been released.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.