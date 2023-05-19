Coroner IDs Dayton man found dead on Sunday, death being investigated as homicide

May 18—The death of a Dayton man found late Sunday night on West Grand Avenue is under investigation as a homicide.

The man was identified Thursday as 56-year-old Aherene Dungey by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Officers were called at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue on a report of a person down, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

A woman who called 911 said she saw a man lying in a yard while she was driving by and was concerned, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Dungey had been the victim of an aggravated robbery at about 11:30 a.m. the same day, when he was robbed at gunpoint, Bauer said.

It is not clear whether the robbery and the man's death are related.

Police asked for anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.