Coroner IDs Dayton man killed in ‘targeted attack’

A Dayton man is dead after a shooting shortly after midnight Monday.

Al Jaheem Brown, 38, was identified Tuesday as the man shot and killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:10 a.m. to the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue on the report of a shooting on Monday, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

>>Coroner IDs Dayton man killed in Thursday shooting

Upon their arrival, they located Brown who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a targeted attack,” Bauer said in a statement released Monday.

Dayton police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. If the person wishes to remain anonymous, they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

We will update this story once we learn more.



