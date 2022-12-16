Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield

Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner.

Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release.

Kevan Brown, 40, was charged with first-degree murder by the Kern County District Attorney's Office on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday, and a pre-preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 22.